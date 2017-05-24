May 2017 is the biggest month so far for new Netflix original content releases. The world’s top streaming TV show and movie service has a grand total of 29 new films, comedy specials, documentaries, and new TV show seasons being released in May. We’ve already seen some great ones hit the site including fresh new seasons of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None and season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and there are still a few more gems coming up, such as Brad Pitt’s War Machine and season 5 of House of Cards.
This month will indeed be tough to top, but Netflix still has plenty of original content set to debut in June, which is now only a week away.
Available June 2nd
- Flaked: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lucid Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 9th
- My Only Love Song: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shimmer Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 13th
- Oh, Hello On Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 15th
- Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 16th
- Counterpunch – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- World of Winx: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 20th
- Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 23rd
- Free Rein: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- You Get Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 27th
- Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 28th
- Okja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 30th
- Gypsy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Now you know all 20 new Netflix originals set to debut next month, along with the exact dates each new title will be made available. If you want to check out everything else set to arrive on Netflix next month, check out our earlier post here. Also, head here for a list of everything set to expire in June.