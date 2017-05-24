May 2017 is the biggest month so far for new Netflix original content releases. The world’s top streaming TV show and movie service has a grand total of 29 new films, comedy specials, documentaries, and new TV show seasons being released in May. We’ve already seen some great ones hit the site including fresh new seasons of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None and season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and there are still a few more gems coming up, such as Brad Pitt’s War Machine and season 5 of House of Cards.

This month will indeed be tough to top, but Netflix still has plenty of original content set to debut in June, which is now only a week away.

Available June 2nd

Flaked: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucid Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 9th

My Only Love Song: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shimmer Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 13th

Oh, Hello On Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 15th

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 16th

Counterpunch – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

World of Winx: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 20th

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 23rd

Free Rein: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Get Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 27th

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 28th

Okja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 30th

Gypsy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Now you know all 20 new Netflix originals set to debut next month, along with the exact dates each new title will be made available. If you want to check out everything else set to arrive on Netflix next month, check out our earlier post here. Also, head here for a list of everything set to expire in June.