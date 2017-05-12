T-Mobile’s latest smartphone deal is one of the best yet

T-Mobile will do just about anything to lure customers away from the other three carriers. As of today, that extends to giving away Samsung Galaxy S8 devices.

Starting this morning, T-Mobile is offering buy-one-get-one-free on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices. There’s a few catches — you have to activate at least one new line, and the device you buy has to be on an instalment plan — but whichever way you look at this, it’s a pretty fantastic deal.

The offer is for existing customers provided they add a new line, or for new customers on the T-Mobile One plan. When you go into the store and use the deal, you’ll pay all the taxes for both devices, and then you’ll start paying for both devices on your monthly bill, for the next 24 months.

The “free” part of your new Galaxy S8 comes in the form of a rebate MasterCard, loaded for the full value of the second Galaxy S8. Prepaid cards are a common way of offering rebates in the mobile industry, but just to emphasize: anyone who takes the offer will be paying for two lines and two phones for 24 months, and receive a MasterCard for the value of the second phone (around $750, depending on model).

You can cancel wireless service at any time, but then the balance left on the phone becomes due immediately.

T-Mobile has had problems before with bill credits and sending out rebate cards in a timely manner, so it’s worth bearing in mind that you might have a little frustration getting the rebate in your hand.

But ultimately, this is still a free Galaxy S8. Especially if you’re already on T-Mobile and can add a fourth or fifth line for a few more dollars a month, this is a steal.