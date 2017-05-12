Season 2 of Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’ is now streaming on Netflix

May is a monster month for Netflix. The world’s #1 provider of streaming entertainment will release more original content during the month of May than it has ever released before in a single month, including six different Netflix originals that have been released today alone. In total, Netflix has 29 new original TV show seasons, movies, and comedy specials that will hit the site this month, including new seasons of critically acclaimed Netflix series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and House of Cards. You can see the complete list of new Netflix originals arriving in the month of May right here in this post.

Right now, however, we’d like to focus on one new Netflix show in particular, Master of None, which was created by one of the hottest comics in the business right now. That’s right, the one and only Aziz Ansari.

Created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Master of None stars Ansari as Dev, a struggling young actor based in New York. The show follows his trials an tribulations in the dating world as well as his efforts to make it as an actor. The show also features hilarious appearances by Dev’s friends and family, including his parents, who are played by Ansari’s real-life parents Shoukath and Fatima Ansari.

Season 1 arrived to much acclaim from fans and critics alike, with a critic score of 100% and an audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. In season 2, Dev picks up right where he left off, though he extends his reach by traveling to Italy in the first two episodes.

All 10 episodes of Master of None season 2 are available to stream right now on the Netflix website and from within all available Netflix apps.