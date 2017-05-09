Amazon lowers free shipping minimum to just $25

If the free shipping minimum was the one thing stopping you from getting on Amazon Prime, then you should know the online retail giant has lowered it back to $25, which is what it used to cost.

Amazon quietly dropped the free shipping threshold, BFAds explains, but Prime’s One-Day Delivery still requires a minimum order of $35. This marks the second time Amazon has dropped the free shipping minimum this year. In February, the company lowered it from $49 to $35, and now the threshold is back to $25.

These price drops aren’t surprising, especially considering that Amazon’s rivals are coming up with similar offers. Walmart in February announced that it’s offering free two-day shipping to customers who place orders online of at least $35.

Earlier this week, Target revealed that it’s increasing the threshold from $25 to $35, which briefly put it on par with both Walmart and Amazon. But BFAds explains that Target’s REDcard members actually get free shipping on anything they order online with no minimum. On top of that, they get 5% off purchases paid for with the card.

Meanwhile, an Amazon Prime subscription will still cost you $99 per year, or $10.99 per month, but you can give it a try for free for 30 days if you still haven’t used it yet.