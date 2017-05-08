AT&T’s new promo will knock $200 off your new Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 might be the best Android device ever to honor humanity with its existence, but that doesn’t mean everyone is willing to shell out $750 or more for the privilege. If you’re one of the many who would love a new S8 or S8 Plus but just can’t stomach the lofty price tag, AT&T’s new trade-in promotion might be just what you’ve been waiting for. For a limited time, the carrier is offering a pretty impressive $200 worth of trade-in credits toward the purchase of the new Samsung flagship, even if your current phone is pretty much garbage.

The deal, which is currently running through the end of May, lets you knock a minimum of $200 off the price of an S8 or S8 Plus as long as you have a device for trade-in that is worth $20 or more. To meet AT&T’s trade-in requirements, the phone has to be in working order and basically not be totally destroyed, but aside from that, even the most modest of Android handsets and pretty much any iPhone will fit the bill.

Once the trade-in is accepted, you’ll get a $200 (or more) promotional card or an instant credit, either of which can be used to score Samsung’s new phone for a discount. You’ll have a minimum of 90 days from the date of your trade-in to make good on your purchase before the card expires.

The deal brings the price for the standard model of the S8 down to a very reasonable $549, and the fine print says that you’ll need to commit to an AT&T service plan (you knew that was coming) as well. Or you could always just wait for the iPhone 8.