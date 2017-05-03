New video gives us our best look yet at Tesla’s upcoming Model 3

When Tesla introduced the Model 3 last year, the company’s mass market EV proved to be more popular than anyone could have possibly imagined. Right off the bag, reservations began pouring in at an incredible rate, even surprising Tesla executives in the process. While Tesla hasn’t given us an updated figure as to how many standing Model 3 reservations it currently has on the books, it’s believed that the number is somewhere in the 380,000 to 400,000 range. Though reservation holders are free to cancel their reservation for a full refund at any time, it stands to reason that Tesla will be able to sell Model 3 vehicles as fast as they can make them.

Tesla maintains that Model 3 production remains on track, with mass production slated to begin this January. And if Tesla can avoid any unforeseen kinks in the manufacturing process, deliveries to early reservation holders will begin later this year.

In the build-up to Model 3 mass production, and with Model 3 testing in full swing, it’s no surprise that the number of Model 3 sightings on the road has increased dramatically over the past few weeks. Just a few days ago, for example, a Model 3 release candidate was spotted as far east as Ohio.

The most recent Model 3 sighting, though, is perhaps the grand daddy of them all. Whereas most Model 3 sightings yield spy shots of varying quality, an anonymous Tesla enthusiast this week sent a 4K video of a Model 3 cruising along the highway to Electrek.

The video below provides us with what is likely our crispest look yet at what the final Model 3 design is going to look like. In short, the clip is well worth watching for anyone eagerly anticipating the Model 3 release later this year.

And in case you missed it the first time around, below are some spy shots of the Model 3 that have sprouted up over the past few weeks.