McDonald’s just invented the world’s tastiest fork

In a bit of crafty and clever marketing, McDonald’s earlier today posted an infomercial-style video touting the benefits of a completely brand new eating utensil dubbed the “frork”, a utensil that’s basically a fork that uses French Fries for prongs. If you’ve ever found yourself scarfing down a 1,500 calorie meal at the Golden Arches, only to find the experience underwhelming due to antiquated eating utensils, the frork is the magical solution you’ve been searching for.

Adding a bit of comedic legitimacy to the frork, the faux-informercial introduced by McDonald’s is hosted by Anthony Sullivan, a familiar face on the late-night TV circuit.

The result of millions of R&D dollars at work, the frork was designed to help users scoop up toppings that happen to fall out of any of the company’s brand new signature crafted sandwiches. Incidentally, the sandwiches are said to be made of higher quality ingredients than your typical McDonald’s fare. Additionally, the new sandwiches afford users more customization options and include premium toppings such as maple bacon dijon, pico guacamole, and sweet barbecue bacon.

And lest any of those sweet new toppings take an unceremonious tumble from your sandwich, your frork will be there to help you pick up the pieces.

“Is this a real problem?” Sullivan asks rhetorically, “probably not. But we solved it anyways, with a flavor-focused and fundamentally superflous frork!”

Now while this might seem like a fake product designed to raise awareness about McDonald’s new menu items, it sort of is and sort of isn’t. Believe it or not, but the frork is actually a tangible product that will be available at participating McDonald’s locations on May 5.