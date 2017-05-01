Even more Galaxy S8 problems are beginning to pop up

The Galaxy S8 is off to a flying start, but there are some issues with the phone that might impact your overall experience. Some can already be fixed with the help of software updates, including the red display tint and the Wi-Fi connectivity issues reported in Korea. Others might be more problematic, such as wireless charging problems and random reboots. Now, a new report reveals yet another Galaxy S8 issue that might be more serious than anything else customers have complained of so far.

A Galaxy S8 owner uploaded a photo on a Korean forum on Monday showing a burn-in on the screen after just one week of use. According to The Korea Herald, the burn-in appeared in the lower part of the screen where the pressure-sensitive soft key is built-in.

A few days ago, we learned that Samsung had taken steps to avoid this particular burn-in issue for the home button — having the ghost of an image showing permanently on the display. The Galaxy S8 virtual home button changes position ever so slightly so that it can rest some of the pixels in the region.

The button is always visible on the screen, even when the phone is not in use, and that’s when the icon image should move.

The Herald says that a customer in the Netherlands asked on Twitter about Always On Display-related burn-ins last week, but Samsung’s regional office dismissed the concern.

“An algorithm to prevent burn-ins is already equipped,” a Samsung spokesperson in Korea said. “Whether the consumer’s claim turns out to be true or not remains to be seen. At the moment, we are not receiving reports of other cases.”

It’s unclear at this time how widespread the burn-in issue is. If real, the only way to fix it is to replace the display or exchange the phone.