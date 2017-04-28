Trump on his first 100 days in office: ‘I thought it would be easier’

As Trump’s first one hundred days in office come to a close, Americans are reflecting on what the president and his administration have been able to accomplish since stepping into the White House. To call these first hundred days tumultuous would be an understatement, as Trump’s attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed before it was even voted on and tensions with North Korea, Russia and even Canada have ratcheted up considerably. What does Trump think of all this?

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview this week. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

A shockingly candid admission from a man who willingly ran for the office of president, but not an especially surprising one, all things considered. Trump told his base that he would run the country like a business, but the American government doesn’t operate like a business. Coming to an agreement with hundreds of representatives and senators is a world away from closing a real estate deal.

But as difficult as the fight over healthcare, tax reform and foreign policy have proven to be, Trump still appears to be more concerned with proving to the American people how popular he really is, despite the polls. In the middle of a discussion about Chinese President Xi Jinping, Reuters says that Trump paused to pass out “copies of what he said were the latest figures from the 2016 electoral map.”

Why on earth a group of reporters would want to see an “updated” electoral map of an election that was decided nearly six months ago is beyond me, but Trump’s insecurity knows no bounds.

Following the “clarification” regarding the 2016 electoral map, Trump told the reporters that he is still warming up to the fact that he has to have 24-hour protection from the Secret Service. As a public figure (and one who appreciated attention), he never had much privacy in the first place, but now he says he’s in his “own little cocoon,” and that he “really can’t go anywhere” with all the protection.