New iOS 11 details revealed in interview with Apple exec

With WWDC just about five weeks away, iOS 11 is still something of a mystery. This is particularly unusual given that upcoming iOS features often have a tendency to leak out in the weeks and months ahead of Apple’s annual developer conference.

Helping illuminate what iOS 11 might have in store for us, a new Bloomberg profile on Apple Music executive Jimmy Iovine reveals that the next iteration of iOS will feature a completely revamped Music app with a more concerted focus on video. Hardly a surprise, Apple hasn’t exactly been shy about its plan to augment Apple Music with a collection of music-oriented programming.

“A music service needs to be more than a bunch of songs and a few playlists,” Iovine explained. “I’m trying to help Apple Music be an overall movement in popular culture, everything from unsigned bands to video. We have a lot of plans.”

“We have the freedom,” Iovine continued, “because it’s Apple, to make one show, three shows, see what works, see what doesn’t work until it feels good.”

The report further details Apple’s plan to expand its stable of shows beyond Carpool Karaoke and the Dr. Dre biopic Vital Signs. By the time 2017 comes to a close, the report relays that Apple Music will house upwards of 10 original series, including a documentary on Bad Boy Records founder Puff Daddy and another on Cash Money Records. Another potential vehicle in the works involves a sequel to R. Kelly’s Trapped in the Closet.

Even more tantalizing, though, is what Apple may be planning outside the realm of music.

Eventually he plans to go beyond music and has discussed possible ideas with his friend Brian Grazer, producer of Empire and Genius, and director J.J. Abrams. “Apple Music is nowhere near complete in my head,” he says. The service, with more than 20 million subscribers, is the second most popular after Spotify, with more than 50 million premium members.

As for other iOS 11 features rumored to be on the horizon, we’ve seen reports that Siri will see a massive overhaul and will see tighter integration with any number of other iOS apps and services, including Messages and iCloud. Additionally, with reports that the iPhone 8 will include advanced 3D cameras, it’s also been rumored that iOS 11 will feature exciting new augmented reality features, a concept of which can be viewed below.