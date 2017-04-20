Download ‘Saints Row 2’ free on PC for the next two days

One of the best open world games of the 2000s is free to download for a limited time. This week, digital distribution platform GOG.com is hosting a Deep Silver sale, in which games like Saints Row IV, Metro 2033 Redux, Sacred 2 Gold and the Risen series are all on sale for 75% off their standard price.

As part of the sale, GOG is also giving everyone the opportunity to download Saints Row 2 — which normally costs $9.99 — free of charge. It’s not uncommon for GOG to give away games as a promotion for its seasonal events and publisher sales, but they’re easy to miss if you aren’t paying close attention.

“Saints Row 2 brings true freedom to open-world gaming,” reads the description from GOG.com. “Players can play as who they want, how they want, and with whomever they want in this sequel to the much acclaimed and tremendously successful Saints Row. Set years after the original, the player finds himself in a Stilwater both familiar and strange and challenged with bringing the Saints back as the rightful kings of Stilwater and bringing vengeance to those who wronged him.”

The free download is only available until Saturday morning, so if you want to snag a copy of Saints Row 2 without paying for it, be sure to do so within the next day or so. Additionally, if you want to pick up the entire Deep Silver collection (which features three more Saints Row games), you can do so for $47.25 — a 74% discount off of the standard price of $186.90.