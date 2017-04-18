‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director explains one of the movie’s biggest mysteries

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson revealed a critical detail about the upcoming movie in an interview, one that we thought we already had the answer to.

As soon as Disney unveiled the title for Episode VIII, Star Wars fans started debating whether Jedi is used in singular or plural form in The Last Jedi. Translations from other languages suggested that Jedi is supposed to be interpreted in plural form, and we thought we settled the matter. There will be at least one extra Jedi in the movie aside from Luke, with Rey being the prime candidate for taking over the baton from her master.

But Johnson cleared the air on the matter, albeit not in a definitive way.

“It’s so funny when people started asking that when the title was announced because I had never even pondered that question,” Johnson said in an interview with Good Morning America. “That seems like, to me, the most, like — uninteresting, I guess. In my mind, it’s singular.”

The director was pretty vague, however, when the woman interviewing him pressed on, asking whether the last Jedi would be Luke.

“Well, if you say so,” he said. “I’m gonna take your word for it. They say in The Force Awakens that he’s going to find the last Jedi temple, and Luke is the last Jedi.”

Johnson certainly sounds like he’s not the director of The Last Jedi when giving that response, just watch the interview below. He’s convinced Jedi is singular, but is the last Jedi Luke? He’s not too sure about that.

The first teaser trailer for the next Star Wars episode, The Last Jedi, was released last week, as Disney kicked off its annual Star Wars Celebration event. We learned a bunch of things from the trailer itself, including the fact that Luke apparently believes the Jedi order should disappear.