These are the Netflix originals generating the most buzz online

When Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said that the company’s goal is to “become HBO faster than HBO can become us”, he wasn’t kidding around. Nearly four years after making that statement, Netflix is a bonafide media juggernaut that continuously pumps out original programming at a rate that’s practically impossible to keep up with.

In fact, by the time 2017 comes to a close, Netflix will have introduced more than 1,000 hours of original programming across every type of genre imaginable. And while that’s great for subscribers, sometimes trying to figure out what to watch next can be a bit taxing. Coming to the rescue is Fizziology, a company that collects and analyzes social media activity for media partners. Notably, the company has full access to Twitter’s firehose and can also sift through mountains of data from Facebook. Taken together, Fizziology boasts that its technology can “uncover audience trends and insights.”

All that said, Fizziology recently put its technology to work in an effort to gauge which Netflix originals generated the most buzz online after going live. Originally published via Business Insider, Fizziology’s list is full of the usual suspects, though there are some surprises as well.

The 5 most popular Netflix originals, as tabulated by Fizziology, include 13 Reasons Why, Chasing Cameron, Fuller House, Luke Cage, and Stranger Things. Make sure to hit the link above for the full list of 13 Netflix originals you’ll want to keep up with, though you might want to think twice about tuning into Fuller House.