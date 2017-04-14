HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ has a brand new trailer for season 4

With the fourth season of Silicon Valley set to premiere next Sunday, HBO has been steadily ramping up the buzz and its advertising efforts for its award-winning show. Most recently, HBO yesterday rolled out a new trailer for the season premiere which shows Richard (played by Thomas Middleditch) telling his former team members that he’s quitting and that he’s adamant about keeping the name “Pied Piper” as he prepares to venture out on his own.

The new trailer is shorter than the first trailer HBO released earlier in the month, but we’ll certainly take what we can get. Below you can see the trailer for yourself and get reacquainted with the masterful comedy the show delivers in spades.

If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of watching Silicon Valley, it’s not a show you want to miss. Created by Mike Judge — who arguably has one of the strongest track records for hits in Hollywood history — the show is impressively sharp and is laugh-out-loud funny for both techies and non-techies alike. Indeed, it’s no surprise that the show garnered eight Emmy nominations last year. In an era where all the TV show buzz seems to center on Netflix, Silicon Valley proves that HBO can still crank out a hit itself.

As for the plot direction season 4 will take, Judge and co. have been pretty quiet about that. What we do know, though, is that season 4 will see more internal group conflict than in previous seasons.

To this point, The Mercury News was in attendance at the season 4 premiere in San Francisco this week and relayed the following:

Middleditch pointed out that, unlike previous seasons — when most of the conflict pitted his character, Richard, and his nerdy housemates against outside forces — now much of the conflict has the guys going at each other.

And just in case you missed the first trailer that HBO rolled out a few weeks back, you can view that below.

Season 4 is slated to kick off on Sunday, April 23 at 10 PM.