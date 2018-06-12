There’s a chance next year’s Galaxy S10 might be faster than this year’s iPhone

The Galaxy Note 9 isn’t even here yet, and there’s already talk about Samsung’s next Galaxy S model, the S10, which is supposed to bring over several design changes and improvements.

A new report says that the Galaxy S10 will pack a much faster Samsung-made chip, which is only to be expected. The Galaxy S9’s Exynos 9810 already proved that Samsung is getting better at designing its own processors, although the Snapdragon 845 version of the phone outclassed it in real-life tests, in spite of scoring worse in benchmarks.

The Exynos 9820 is rumored to be even faster than the ARM chip that’s probably going to power plenty of 2019 Android flagships. But will it be faster than the A12 chip Apple will place inside the iPhone X this year?

All Galaxy S and Note phones come in two versions, chip-wise. Qualcomm and Samsung make those CPUs every year, and we’d expect the same thing to happen for the Galaxy S10. That is, if Samsung didn’t decide to only use its own Exynos 9820 inside the next-gen Galaxy S flagship.

Information posted on Twitter by well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe suggests that the Exynos M4 will be far better than the recently announced Cortex-A76.

Exynos M4 has emerged, its performance will be far beyond Cortex-A76, but we expect it to have better energy efficiency. pic.twitter.com/xJkAQkrBx3 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2018

The M4 is the Exynos 9820’s Mongoose M4 performance core, SamMobile explains, and will clock as high as 3.30GHz.

The Cortex-A76 chip that ARM unveiled a few days ago also goes up to 3.30GHz speeds.

Ice Universe expects the Exynos 9820 to score as much as 13000 in Geekbench multi-core tests, but that’s only speculation. He claims the Exynos 9810 can reach 11000 in the same test, although the average multi-core score is at around 8700 for the Galaxy S9+, not higher.

The A11 Bionic powering the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series does tops 4200 and 10000 in Geekbech single-core and multi-core tests. The Cortex-A76, while faster and more efficient than previous ARM designs, matches Apple A10 and Exynos 9810 performance in the same tests.

Benchmarks aside, it’s real-life speed tests that will tell the full story. Right now, the iPhone X may be the fastest phone in the world on paper, but speed tests have shown that the OnePlus 6 and Galaxy S9+ outpace Apple’s flagship when it comes to real-world use.

It’s unclear at this time what type of processor the Exynos 9820 will be. The A12 is built on a 7nm process, with Apple’s next iPhones expected to be the first phones in the world to rock 7nm chips.