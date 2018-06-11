Pixel 3 wireless charging and Active Edge features supposedly confirmed

The Pixel 3 leaks bonanza continues with new revelations about Google’s next-gen flagship phones. Just a few days ago we were treated with a significant leak that confirmed Google would copy the iPhone X design this year. Actual photos of the Pixel 3 XL showed us a phone with a sizable notch-and-chin design, as well as a single-cam setup on the back.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether the phone will support wireless charging, as it wasn’t clear whether the back panel of the handset is made of glass. We then learned wireless charging is in the cards for the new Pixel phones, and a new report further reinforces that idea. Furthermore, it appears that Active Edge is also going to be available on the Pixel 3 phones.

According to xda-developers, which talked to the xda senior member meraz9000 who first published the Pixel 3 images, the phone “likely has a glass back,” as the case is “definitely not plastic or metal,” according to him.

Several Nexus phones, including the Nexus 4, 5, and 6 did feature wireless charging, but then Google removed the feature for the Nexus 5X and 6P, the last phones in the Nexus family. None of the Pixel phones launched to date support wireless charging, but neither the original Pixel nor the Pixel 2 models have glass backs.

xda-developers says that Android P beta 2 (or Developer Preview 3) does contain evidence for wireless charging docks for the Google Pixel 3.

In the same Android P code, there’s evidence that reveals Active Edge will be available on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. The feature, first introduced by HTC, lets you squeeze the frame of the phone to perform a specific task. The feature did work on the Pixel 3 XL shown in last week’s photos. The phone was soft-bricked, which is why it shows the bootloader in those images.

If Active Edge is one of your favorite Pixel 2 novelties, you must be happy to hear the Pixel 3 also supports it. More interesting, however, is the fact that wireless charging is coming to Pixel phones.