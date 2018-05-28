Apple suggests that Steam Link for iPhone isn’t entirely dead yet

Apple banned the Steam Link app from the App Store only a few days after approving it last week, citing “business conflicts.” The company did not elaborate on the matter at the time, but it looks like the decision isn’t final.

Apple is apparently working with Steam to fix the issues, and an updated version of Steam Link might be launched later down the road if the two companies can work something out to make both of them happy.

The app, which lets you stream games from PC to mobile devices, is available only on Android for the time being. Apple fans, however, aren’t happy, and plenty of them contacted Apple marketing guru Phil Schiller to ask why Apple banned it. He said in an email sent to multiple users that Apple wants Valve games on iOS and Apple TV, explaining what Steam Link did wrong.

“We care deeply about bringing great games to all of our users on the App Store,” Schiller said, according to a Reddit user. “We would love for Valve’s games and services to be on iOS and AppleTV.”

“Unfortunately, the review team found that Valve’s Steam iOS app, as currently submitted, violates a number of guidelines around user-generated content, in-app purchases, content codes, etc. We’ve discussed these issues with Valve and will continue to work with them to help bring the Steam experience to iOS and AppleTV in a way that complies with the store’s guidelines,” the Apple executive added.

It sure sounds like one of Apple’s main concerns with the app is that it would allow Valve to sell user content without paying the App Store tax. And the App Store, of course, is a significant money maker for the company.

When will Steam Link for iPhone return to the App Store? Unfortunately, Schiller didn’t share any dates.