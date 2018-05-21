Apple quietly cuts price of its USB-C to Lightning cable down to $19

Charging your iPhone, iPad, or Mac just got cheaper as Apple cut the price of its 1 meter USB-C to Lightning cable from $25 to $19 at some point in the last month or so. As noted by 9to5Mac earlier today, Apple charged $25 for the 1 meter USB-C to Lightning cable at launch, with the 2 meter cable coming in at $35. It’s unclear if this is a permanent change, but there’s nothing on Apple’s site to suggest that it is a temporary promotion.

In a vacuum, this isn’t an especially exciting development. After all, Apple dropped the prices of its 1m and 2m cables back in 2016 following complaints about the lack of ports on the MacBook Pro. But this price drop happened to occur just as rumors are beginning to spread about Apple including USB-C cables with its next iPhones.

Earlier this month, a social media post citing supply chain sources claimed that Apple would include 18W power adapters and USB-C to Lightning cables in the retail boxes of its 2018 iPhone models. 2017 iPhones shipped with USB-A to Lightning cables, which don’t support the latest fast charging technology. It’s worth noting that following the price drop, the USB-C to Lightning cable now sells for the exact same price as the USB-A to Lightning cable. That’s not to say that this is confirmation of the rumor, but it certainly doesn’t contradict the rumor either.

9to5Mac also says that the part number of the USB-C to Lightning cable has changed from MK0X2AM to MQGJ2AM. Plus, the price of the 2m cable stayed the same, and isn’t any cheaper now than it was a few months ago.

Apple will take the stage in San Jose, California for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month, but we don’t expect to hear anything about new iPhone models at the event. We’ll probably have to wait until the fall event later this year to learn more about the USB-C to Lightning cable and what its new price means.