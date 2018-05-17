Sprint’s 55+ deal gets you two lines of unlimited for the cost of one Verizon line

It’s no secret that Sprint and T-Mobile undercut their competition on price — Sprint once set up an entire fake store to make the point — and one of the constant differences between Verizon (or AT&T) and the two smaller carriers are the frequent deals. If you pay attention, you can often get Sprint or T-Mobile service for significantly less than the sticker price, and some of the best deals are reserved for special groups like members of the military, or seniors.

The latter group is who Sprint is targeting with a new 55+ plan, which offers two lines of unlimited data, talk, and text for $70, or $35 per line. Given that Verizon’s cheapest Unlimited plan starts at $75 per month for one line, and AT&T’s cheapest unlimited plan is $65, it’s hard to argue that this isn’t a good deal.

As the name implies, Sprint’s deal is only applicable for new customers aged 55 and up. The first line is $50, and the second line is $20, making the per-line cost for two lines $35 per month. You get all the same features as Sprint’s standard unlimited plan, which means you can stream videos in DVD quality with speeds up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500kbps, streaming cloud gaming at up to 2Mbps. You also get unlimited hotspot data at a reduced 500kbps speed, and Sprint’s global roaming package that offers free (but slow) data in most countries.

“We know customers love unlimited no matter what their age, so we’ve designed a plan with the 55 plus age group in mind,” said Roger Solé, chief marketing officer. “If you’re considering which wireless plan to choose, this is the one. Unlimited 55+ gives you unlimited data, talk and text at a great price. Plus, with free global roaming to more than 185 countries, you can cross some international adventures off your bucket list without worrying about high wireless charges.”

T-Mobile has a very similar deal, $70 per month for two lines for customers aged 55 and over. Let’s just hope that these kinds of deals don’t vanish once (if?) T-Mobile and Sprint manage to merge.