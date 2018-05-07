Report claims iPhone with triple-lens camera ‘likely’ to launch next year

Apple might finally be ready to take the next step with camera hardware, if a new report from the Taipei Times is to be believed. Citing a research note from Yuanta Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the report claims that Apple is likely to launch a new iPhone model with a triple-lens rear camera in the second half of 2019.

Between the triple-lens iPhone and a lower spec Mate 20 handset from Huawei, Pu expects the boosted adoption of the upgraded camera technology to “provide a much-needed improvement in Largan’s capacity utilization rate.”

Largan Precision is one of several smartphone component suppliers that builds hardware used in Apple’s devices, and despite other companies in the sector struggling through the first quarter, Largan reported rising revenue. If Apple and Huawei do release triple-lens phones within the next two years, other vendors will likely follow suit, and in turn, Largan’s revenue will continue to climb (providing the demand for the phones is there).

This isn’t the first we’ve heard regarding Apple’s plans for iPhone cameras. Last month, a report from Economic Daily News suggested that at least one of Apple’s 2019 iPhone models would feature a triple-lens rear camera with a 6P lens design, up to 5x zoom and at least one 12-megapixel lens.

It seems unlikely that Apple will make any significant changes to the rear camera setup on this year’s follow-up to the iPhone X, but evidence seems to be pointing to a major upgrade in 2019. Providing the triple-lens camera does come to fruition though, it will probably be relegated to the most expensive flagship released that year.