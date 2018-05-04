Don’t expect too many OnePlus 6 surprises on launch day, becasue the phone’s specs just leaked

The next OnePlus flagship is launching in less than two weeks in London, UK, but we already have a treasure trove of information about the OnePlus 6, coming either from the Chinese smartphone maker and from online leaks.

OnePlus already confirmed the iPhone X-like design of the phone, including the notched display and rear glass panel. Furthermore, the company told the world the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip inside, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

Various leaks featured images of the handset, as well as launch and pricing information.

The latest OnePlus 6 comes from the TENAA, the Chinese telecom regulator that has similarly spoiled other secrets in the past.

The listing for the OnePlus A6000, which is the model number for the OnePlus 6, can be found on TENAA’s official site, complete with a full specs rundown.

The handset is supposed to feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 2280 x 1080 resolution, 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 3,300 mAh battery.

This is likely the cheapest OnePlus 6 version you’ll be able to buy, considering the RAM and storage specifications.

The OnePlus 6 is supposed to measure 155.7 x 75.35 x 7.5 mm and weigh 177g. It’ll also run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

What the listing doesn’t seem to mention is whether the phone will come with wireless charging or not. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement event to learn the answer to that question.

TENAA’s website doesn’t list any photos for the handset for the time being, although it’s not like we don’t know what the OnePlus 6 will look like.