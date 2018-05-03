Even Deadpool isn’t sure we need a third ‘Deadpool’ movie

The first Deadpool movie was a monster hit, and chances are the same thing will happen with the sequel, set to hit cinemas on May 18th.

But will there be a Deadpool trilogy? Ryan Reynolds seems to think that’s rather impossible to do. Deadpool might appear in other superheroes movies, sure. And if he were to shoot a third standalone Deadpool film, Reynolds want it to be… even weirder.

The actor, who put his heart and soul in this particular movie project, talked to Entertainment Weekly about the future.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds said. “I feel like the character, for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that.”

“I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Deadpool 2 is already seen hitting $150 million in its opening weekend, and it’ll surely make a boatload of cash just like the previous one. And Reynolds did say that Deadpool will appear in the X-Force movie.

But what if Deadpool 3 would not be a comic book movie? That’s what Reynolds is apparently pondering.

“Why do they all have to be big comic book movies? It could be anything. Deadpool could be a Sundance film.”

“I wouldn’t suggest for a second that our writing would be at [Call Me By Your Name] level, but I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places,” Reynolds said. “I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places. I’ll just put it that way, but I would love that.”

While you wait for Deadpool 2, make sure you check out the official music video for Celine Dion’s Ashes song that was created for the film. Yes, the Merc with a Mouth is in it.