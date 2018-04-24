Watch the new ‘Venom’ trailer to see Tom Hardy make a terrifying transformation

With Black Panther preparing to wrap up its theatrical run as one of the highest grossing movies in history, Avengers: Infinity War set to alter the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good and Deadpool 2 building upon one of the most surprising success stories of 2016, it’s understandable if you forgot about Sony’s Venom.

After languishing in development hell for nearly a decade, Sony’s standalone Venom movie finally got off the ground in 2016. By last May, Tom Hardy was attached to star as journalist Eddie Brock, and principal photography kicked off last October. And after all this time, we finally get to see the terrifying anti-hero in action.

As promised, Sony released the first full-length trailer for the movie at CinemaCon on Monday night. Unlike the first trailer, we actually get to see Tom Hardy make transform into Venom this time with the help of the alien symbiote. And while this movie will be darker than what we’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, there is still a decent amount of humor throughout the trailer, especially as Brock comes to grip with his newfound powers:

Like Sony’s other comic book movies, Venom won’t directly connect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Don’t expect Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to come swinging in to save the day, because this isn’t a joint production between the two studios like Homecoming was last year. And yet, there is at least the opportunity for Sony’s new universe and the MCU to crossover in the future, but for now it remains unclear how or if this would ever happen.

Venom is scheduled to release in theaters on October 5th, 2018.