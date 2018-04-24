While there’s no such thing as a slow month for Netflix anymore, May looks to be slightly less jam-packed than other recent months, at least when it comes to topline originals and third-party blockbusters. All things considered, May will be somewhat manageable, with the original films actually taking precedence over the TV show additions for once. Cargo, the zombie thriller starring Martin Freeman, might be the must-watch of the month.
As for the TV slate, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt makes its long-awaited return in May, as do Dear White People and Terrace House. There will also be two new episodes of David Letterman’s talk show, and the very funny Michelle Wolf is getting a weekly talk show of her own at the end of the month.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of May below:
Streaming May 1st
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God’s Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy: Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Season 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
Streaming May 2nd
- Jailbreak
Streaming May 4th
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anon — NETFLIX FILM
- Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
- Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 5th
- Faces Places
Streaming May 6th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 8th
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 9th
- Dirty Girl
Streaming May 11th
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 13th
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 14th
- The Phantom of the Opera
Streaming May 15th
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
- Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16
Streaming May 16th
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
Streaming May 18th
- Cargo — NETFLIX FILM
- Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 19th
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
- Small Town Crime
Streaming May 20th
- Some Kind of Beautiful
Streaming May 21st
Streaming May 22nd
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shooter: Season 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 23rd
- Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 24th
- Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Survivors Guide to Prison
Streaming May 25th
- Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 26th
- Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 27th
- The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 29th
- Disney·Pixar Coco
Streaming May 30th
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 31st
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
