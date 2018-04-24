Jacob Siegal
April 24th, 2018 at 12:14 PM

While there’s no such thing as a slow month for Netflix anymore, May looks to be slightly less jam-packed than other recent months, at least when it comes to topline originals and third-party blockbusters. All things considered, May will be somewhat manageable, with the original films actually taking precedence over the TV show additions for once. Cargo, the zombie thriller starring Martin Freeman, might be the must-watch of the month.

As for the TV slate, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt makes its long-awaited return in May, as do Dear White People and Terrace House. There will also be two new episodes of David Letterman’s talk show, and the very funny Michelle Wolf is getting a weekly talk show of her own at the end of the month.

Don't Miss: This $16 accessory will make sure your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick never has streaming problems again

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of May below:

Streaming May 1st

  • 27: Gone Too Soon
  • A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
  • Amelie
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
  • Beautiful Girls
  • Darc
  • God’s Own Country
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • High School Musical 3: Senior Year
  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mr. Woodcock
  • My Perfect Romance
  • Pocoyo & Cars
  • Pocoyo & The Space Circus
  • Queens of Comedy: Season 1
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Red Dragon
  • Scream 2
  • Shrek
  • Simon: Season 1
  • Sliding Doors
  • Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • The Carter Effect
  • The Clapper
  • The Reaping
  • The Strange Name Movie
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Streaming May 2nd

  • Jailbreak

Streaming May 4th

Streaming May 5th

  • Faces Places

Streaming May 6th

Streaming May 8th

  • Desolation
  • Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 9th

  • Dirty Girl

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 13th

Streaming May 14th

  • The Phantom of the Opera

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

  • 89
  • Mamma Mia!
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Kingdom
  • Wanted

Streaming May 18th

Streaming May 19th

Streaming May 20th

  • Some Kind of Beautiful

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 23rd

  • Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 24th

Streaming May 25th

Streaming May 26th

  • Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 27th

Streaming May 29th

  • Disney·Pixar Coco

Streaming May 30th

Streaming May 31st

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in May below:

Tags:
Comments