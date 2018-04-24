While there’s no such thing as a slow month for Netflix anymore, May looks to be slightly less jam-packed than other recent months, at least when it comes to topline originals and third-party blockbusters. All things considered, May will be somewhat manageable, with the original films actually taking precedence over the TV show additions for once. Cargo, the zombie thriller starring Martin Freeman, might be the must-watch of the month.

As for the TV slate, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt makes its long-awaited return in May, as do Dear White People and Terrace House. There will also be two new episodes of David Letterman’s talk show, and the very funny Michelle Wolf is getting a weekly talk show of her own at the end of the month.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of May below:

Streaming May 1st

27: Gone Too Soon



A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana



Amelie



Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1



Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country



Hachi: A Dog’s Tale



Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay



Hellboy II: The Golden Army



High School Musical 3: Senior Year



John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Woodcock



My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars



Pocoyo & The Space Circus



Queens of Comedy: Season 1



Reasonable Doubt



Red Dragon



Scream 2



Shrek

Simon: Season 1



Sliding Doors



Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM

The Bourne Ultimatum



The Carter Effect



The Clapper



The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie



Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Streaming May 2nd

Jailbreak

Streaming May 4th

Streaming May 5th

Faces Places

Streaming May 6th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 8th

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 9th

Dirty Girl

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 13th

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 14th

The Phantom of the Opera

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

89

Mamma Mia!



The 40-Year-Old Virgin



The Kingdom

Wanted

Streaming May 18th

Cargo — NETFLIX FILM

Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM

Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 19th

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7



Small Town Crime

Streaming May 20th

Some Kind of Beautiful

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 23rd

Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 24th

Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors Guide to Prison

Streaming May 25th

Streaming May 26th

Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 27th

The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 29th

Disney·Pixar Coco

Streaming May 30th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 31st

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in May below: