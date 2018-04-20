It looks like the OnePlus 6 will be the company’s most expensive phone yet

OnePlus’s next iPhone clone is expected to launch soon, and the phone might be more expensive than you’d think. We already expect the Chinese smartphone maker to unveil the handset at some point in the coming weeks, but it looks like we now have a tentative release date in one of OnePlus’s most important markets, India.

According to a report from MoneyControl, the OnePlus 6 will be available in stores on May 18th in India for Rs. 39,999. Converted to US dollars, that amounts to about $604.

If accurate, we’re still looking at a great price for a brand new Android flagship phone, especially compared to what Apple and Samsung charge for their most recent flagship devices. However, the OnePlus 5T retails for Rs. 32,999 in the region, or about $499. Cloning the iPhone X notch is apparently a pretty expensive endeavor.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the OnePlus 6 will be pricier than its predecessors. But this Rs. 39,999 price point likely refers to the cheapest OnePlus 6 version, the one that’ll ship with less RAM and storage. The model packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of flash memory, which OnePlus already confirmed, will likely cost more than that in all markets, not just India.

OnePlus has already started advertising the handset in the country, airing commercials in movie theaters that highlight the phone’s speed. The company also acknowledged a partnership with Disney’s Marvel, confirming that an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 phone is in the works in the Indian market as well.