There are still a few solid freebies left in yesterday’s roundup, but we’ve got a fresh batch of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free that you can check out on Tuesday. Just make sure you hurry because these deals typical don’t last very long.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Noti:Do with Reminders

Normally $1.99.

● Featured on the App Store “Popular Apps” ● “This simple productivity app allows you to log all of the tasks you need to complete for the day within Notification Center. It’s perfect for those who are always in a hurry.” – AppAdvice Knowing what we have to do, when we have to do it. Today’s to do list Check and complete in the widget Simple, fast, and easy to edit!! You can manage and search completed items. Noti:Do is simple, but will be of great help to you. ———————— – Widget (add, edit, complete)

– Action extension

– Task with iOS Reminders

– App Icon badge

– 6Color themes

– Sync data between devices (iPhone, iPad) with Dropbox

Download Noti:Do with Reminders

Data Calculator

Normally $0.99.

Data Plan Estimator – How Much Data Do I Need

Knowing how much data you need can help you select a plan and save. Use the scales as a guide to help you estimate your usage. If you have a family shared plan, consider your family usage when estimating your total needs.

Estimate how much mobile data you’ll use, and we’ll recommend an data plan or package that’s right for you.

Download Data Calculator

Thumb Web Browser

Normally $4.99.

Do you feel that browsing the daily website is not easy? Now use this application to become easy! Use thumbs to easily navigate your daily website! Function:

1. Use the thumb to quickly browse the site.

2. Can edit 12 websites (web pages). Features:

(1) Streamlined UI design, saving load resources to read web pages more quickly.

(2) To save operating time (the site does not open and close the window)

(3) Previous / Next button.

(4) URL input column.

(5) Refresh button.

(6) Share screen button.

(7) Support for vertical and horizontal display mode. Quickstart:

(1) Click the upper left button to edit 12 daily websites.

(2) Start dragging the bottom scroll bar to access the site.

(3) Previous page, Next page button and Share and refresh button.

(4) Click the upper right button to enter the URL

Download Thumb Web Browser

IQ Test & IQ challenge

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test

With solutions! Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 Tests

+39 Questions Mensa iq test.

+33 Questions European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern.

Try it. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Download IQ Test & IQ challenge

Pic Navi

Normally $2.99.

Pic Navi is an easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor. Browse pictures normally, and when you find a photo that you want to know where you took it, you can open a map that gives you driving, walking, cycling and transportation direction from your current location. You can adjust the photo location just by dragging a pin on a map. When you have a photo without GPS information, you can add it by typing an address. You can also remove GPS information when you want to make sure your privacy is protected. Pic Navi can edit date and time of the photo. When you save photos you get from someone else, they are saved with the date and time they are saved, not when they were actually taken. You can modify it with Pic Navi, so for example, your photos and the photos you get from your friends can stick together. With Timezone Support, Pic Navi shows you the local time of the photo location, instead of your current timezone. Travel pictures with the accurate timestamp make revive your memory more vividly. Use Pic Navi when you want to share a photo with its timestamp, like an old school camera. You can customize its size, format, font and color to your liking. You can also hide the timestamp by setting the font size to zero. Features

– Direction from your current location to the location of the photo using a map app of your choice.

– Add, edit or remove location

– Customizable timestamp.

– Edit date and time.

– Timezone Support

– Albums in alphabetical order, plus search function

– Share one or more pictures with timestamps inscribed.

Download Pic Navi

Moto Hero

Normally $1.99.

From Top Hot App. An endless bike driving game. It`s different every time, and easy to play. Tilt your device to lean the bike. Touch right screen to accelerate. Touch left screen to brake. Touch both left and right screen to jump. Features:

– Fun, challenging, random and endless tracks.

– Awesome physical effect.

– Simple controls.

– Earn coins to get more in garage.

– An Universal App with hd optimized for retina resolution. Tips:

– Collect more coins to buy advanced motorbikes, shields and VIP cards.

– Advanced shields to protect you when collide with the ground.

– VIP card provides more time.

– Get coins in garage.

Download Moto Hero

After Frame 365

Normally $1.99.

USA, Sweden, France, Germany, Russia, UK, France, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium, Macau, Netherlands, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hungary, Ukraine best-selling, After Frame 365 It’s a very easy way to enhance your photos by adding filters, effects, text and much more. In order to make perfect designs, you can move, resize, rotate or add artistic filters, beautiful effects to each photo. ◉ 180+ amazing irregular collages & frames.

◉ 145+ Add word/caption to photo easily using unique fonts.

◉ 150+ Artistic filters to choose from and apply instantly.

◉ 599+Stylish stickers and fonts for every moment of your life. sets.

◉ 200+kinds of fonts you can use.

◉ More exciting features…

Download After Frame 365