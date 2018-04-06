OnePlus 6 leak shows the phone powered on for the first time

Just days after OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip, an image of the phone running with that chip has leaked online. Shared by TechTastic on Thursday, the blurry image shows the notched OnePlus 6 powered on to a screen that exhibits some of the phone’s specs.

While OnePlus has yet to officially unveil the phone, Lau took to the site’s forums earlier this week to confirm that the OnePlus 6 will feature the Snapdragon 845 CPU, as well as up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. That’s the same chip that Samsung included in the Galaxy S9 this year, so fans of OnePlus should expect a speedy flagship when the OnePlus 6 does actually launch in the coming months.

This isn’t the first photo of the phone that has leaked before the official reveal, but it’s one of the first times we’ve seen the front of the phone clearly. As expected, the OnePlus 6 looks virtually identical to the Oppo R15. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Oppo, OnePlus often borrows designs from Oppo, as was the case with the OnePlus 5T.

Image Source: TechTastic

Beyond the processor, the OnePlus 6 is also expected to be equipped with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, Adreno 630 GPU, dual 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and it should run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. But none of this has been confirmed by OnePlus quite yet.

In fact, we still don’t even know when OnePlus will debut the phone, but all the teasers and information dumps have led us to believe that we should learn much more about the OnePlus 6 before the end of the month.