Snapchat introduces group video chats and the ability to tag your friends

As the war of the social networks rages ever onward, Snapchat is debuting a couple new features this week in order to retain its position near the top of the charts. First up is the addition of group video calls, which allows up to 16 users to jump on a video call at once. All you have to do to start a group video is tap the video camera icon in a group chat. Everyone in the group will receive a notification inviting them to join in on the video call.

And yes, in case you were curious, you can use lenses in group videos too. Barf rainbows or turn into a deer to your heart’s content. Also, if you have more than 16 people who want to communicate, Snapchat’s voice calls now support up to 32 users. You won’t be able to see your friends, but you can talk to twice as many of them.

The other new feature is one that virtually every other social media platform on the planet implemented years ago: The ability to tag your friends. Yes, once the update rolls out this week, you will be able to type “@” and then a friend’s username to tag them in a photo or video you upload to your stories. Friends who are tagged will be notified in a chat window whenever they’re tagged, so they’ll know when they pop up in one of your stories.

If you want to see who is tagged in a story (once the feature is live), all you have to do is swipe up. Anyone tagged in a public story will pop up, and from there, you can choose to add those users as friends.

Snapchat didn’t provide specific release timing, but group video chats and tagging should roll out this week.