It sure looks like the OnePlus 6 will be launched in time for the new Avengers movie

A report the other day said that OnePlus will unveil its new iPhone clone by the end of the month. Since then, a couple of new teasers were posted online for the handset. One reveals that OnePlus 6 will indeed be the name of the new smartphone, while the other one is suggesting that the phone might be unveiled and launched by the end of the month.

In fact, OnePlus would be crazy to pass up the chance to partner up with Disney again for some cool-by-association action. You see, on April 27th, one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of all time will hit theaters, Avengers: Infinity War. And OnePlus is now expected to stock a special edition Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 handset, just like it did with Star Wars last year.

The first video teaser was posted on OnePlus’s Twitter channel, alongside a message reading “6et ready!” The clip itself shows the number six and a different message that reads “The speed you need.” Is this a camera teaser, by the way? We have no idea, but it’s pretty clear OnePlus’s marketing machine is on. I did tell you that, should the OnePlus 6 launch by the end of the month as yesterday’s report said, we’ll be treated to plenty of teasers from OnePlus in the coming days. Here they are.

The second teaser, reposted on YouTube after being erroneously shared somewhere online, shows a flickering image that alternates between the OnePlus and Avengers logos, before showing the release date of the movie. That’s, again, April 27th. The message seems to be pretty clear, an Avengers OnePlus 6 is in the works, and we should be expecting it in stores at some point in the coming weeks.