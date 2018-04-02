Zach Epstein
April 2nd, 2018 at 10:08 AM

We’re still trying to finishing up season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet and a few of the other awesome Netflix originals that were released last month, and now we’ve got a fresh new month packed full of new releases to deal with. It’s a pretty great problem for Netflix subscribers to have, isn’t it? Just a few short years ago, people were complaining that they could never find anything to watch on Netflix. Fast-forward to today, and it’s next to impossible to keep up with all of the awesome original content Netflix releases each month, and that doesn’t even include new content from third-party studios that Netflix adds to its catalog on a monthly basis.

April’s schedule of original releases is headlined by season 1 of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot, and we can’t wait to binge-watch it when it’s released on April 13th. There are plenty of hotly anticipated releases set to debut before then, of course, and it all starts this week with four new Netflix movies and 10 different original shows. That tally includes a new episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which features Jay-Z as Letterman’s guest.

Want to see what else is in store this month from Netflix? The full list of original shows, movies, and specials is listed below, and we’ve included links to Netflix where available. Don’t forget to also check out the full list of April releases including third-party content.

Don't Miss: These chicken wings will change your life, and they taste even better in Amazon’s most popular Instant Pot

Streaming April 1st

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 6th

Streaming April 9th

  • AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 10th

  • Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 12th

  • Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 13th

Streaming April 17th

  • The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 19th

  • Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

  • The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

  • Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 25th

Streaming April 27th

  • 3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM
  • The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM
Tags:
Comments