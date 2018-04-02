We’re still trying to finishing up season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet and a few of the other awesome Netflix originals that were released last month, and now we’ve got a fresh new month packed full of new releases to deal with. It’s a pretty great problem for Netflix subscribers to have, isn’t it? Just a few short years ago, people were complaining that they could never find anything to watch on Netflix. Fast-forward to today, and it’s next to impossible to keep up with all of the awesome original content Netflix releases each month, and that doesn’t even include new content from third-party studios that Netflix adds to its catalog on a monthly basis.
April’s schedule of original releases is headlined by season 1 of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot, and we can’t wait to binge-watch it when it’s released on April 13th. There are plenty of hotly anticipated releases set to debut before then, of course, and it all starts this week with four new Netflix movies and 10 different original shows. That tally includes a new episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which features Jay-Z as Letterman’s guest.
Want to see what else is in store this month from Netflix? The full list of original shows, movies, and specials is listed below, and we’ve included links to Netflix where available. Don’t forget to also check out the full list of April releases including third-party content.
Streaming April 1st
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 3rd
- Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 6th
- 6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM
- Amateur — NETFLIX FILM
- Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM
- Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 9th
- AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 10th
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 12th
- Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 13th
- Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM
- Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 17th
- The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 19th
- Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 20th
- Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dude — NETFLIX FILM
- Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM
- Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 21st
- The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 25th
- Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 27th
- 3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM