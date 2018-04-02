This is probably what LG’s iPhone X clone will look like

LG is working on its own iPhone X clone, and that’s hardly a secret. A prototype was shown behind closed doors at MWC 2018, and we’ve seen several other leaks showing the G7-with-a-notch. A few days ago, a Reddit account belonging to LG asked fans what they think about the notch, before deleting the thread and forcing admins to freeze comments — people apparently hate the notch.

In other words, LG’s own notchy phone is coming soon, and we have one more leak to show you.

Published on TheMrPhone blog, the video at the end of this post is based on CAD leaks and comes from well-known leaker @OnLeaks.

The clip shows us pretty much what we expect from the LG G7, or whatever LG ends up calling it.

The phone has an all-screen design with a notch at the top and a bottom chin at the bottom — on the bottom side, you’ll notice the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means LG isn’t ready to dump the old audio connector.

Image Source: YouTube

On the back side with have a dual-lens camera and a fingerprint sensor, both placed centrally. There’s one extra button on one of the sides of the screen, which we’ll call LG’s Bixby button, for lack of a better name or clarity. But that’s probably what it is.

When it comes to specs, the phone is expected to have a 6-inch LCD display — rather than OLED — with 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and dual 16-megapixel cameras on the back. It all sounds pretty standard for 2018 Android flagships.

No word about an actual launch timeframe or pricing details. But, at this point, I’m beginning to wonder whether LG’s iPhone X clone will have a chance of standing out from the crowd of Apple copycats this year.