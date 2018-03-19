Galaxy S9 beat Apple’s iPhone X in a drop test, and it’s all because of the notch

Just a few days ago, we showed you the first drop test comparison between the Galaxy S9 and the iPhone X that had a predictable conclusion: glass breaks. No matter how durable both phones are, you need cases and screen protectors to save them from certain doom. The higher the drop, the more likely it is for the screen to break, especially if the phone lands on a hard surface.

Since then, the professionals over at SquareTrade performed their own Galaxy S9 breakability test, concluding that the Galaxy S9 is almost as likely to crack as its predecessor, the Galaxy S8 — which SquareTrade found to be the worst performer in the history of its tests. But now we have another new Galaxy S9 vs. iPhone X drop test, and it favors Samsung’s phone for one critical reason.

PhoneBuff’s video reveals exactly the same thing the other drop test comparison showed. It all depends on how the glass phone lands on a hard surface. The Galaxy S9’s rear shell cracked, while the iPhone X’s didn’t. But the iPhone X’s screen was first to shatter when dropped face down.

Don’t get too excited, however, that was just luck. The following meeting between the front of the Galaxy S9 phone and the pavement proved to be just as deadly.

When it comes to side impacts, the iPhone X’s stainless steel fares better than the Galaxy S9’s aluminum. So how did Galaxy S9 outperform the iPhone X in this test? It was able to survive more front-facing drops than the iPhone X.

Damaging the iPhone X’s front may have an annoying consequence. Because it lacks a home button, you might not be able to unlock it. That’s a side effect of Apple’s notch design for the handset. The wrong kind of drop will completely lock you out of the iPhone until the screen is repaired. You have to swipe up to unlock the handset even if you don’t use Face ID, and a broken screen might not recognize that gesture, rendering unlocks impossible.

The Galaxy S9, however, does not suffer from this problem. To be fair, however, if you drop your phone more than once and you still haven’t repaired damages, you probably need to rethink some of your life and phone choices.

One neat thing regarding the Galaxy S9’s build quality concerns the rear camera. The mechanical variable aperture of the camera still works after numerous drops, which is commendable. Check out the full video below.