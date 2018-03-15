iPhone X users don’t even notice the notch that Android fans seem to hate so much

As we learned this week, Android fanboys really hate the “notch” that’s cut out of the iPhone X’s display. This could end up being a problem for them, of course, since many Android smartphone makers insist on copying Apple so shamelessly. In fact, Android vendors are so eager to rip off Apple’s design that even some of the biggest smartphone brands out there can’t even be bothered to do it properly. They just want to hop on the bandwagon, embarrassing though it may be, and sell smartphones that feature Apple’s latest designs. Even Google itself knows that Android vendors are going all-in on Apple’s iPhone X notch, so it’s building notch support into the new version of Android that will be released later this year.

The notch on the iPhone X and the ever-growing flock of Android copycats will continue to be a hot topic for the foreseeable future — at least until next year, when Apple is rumored to be planning a new generation of iPhones that ditch the notch. If that is indeed the case, it’ll be hilarious to see all these Android phone makers coincidentally begin to ditch the notch on their own phones. In the meantime, Android fans may have to make do with notched smartphone screens, unless they don’t mind choosing a new phone from an increasingly small number of notchless options. The irony here is that people who actually own the iPhone X don’t even notice the notch anymore.

Like many other iPhone users, I thought the notch on the iPhone X was an abomination when I saw it in leaked photos ahead of the phone’s debut. And like many other users, I ate crow and started to sing a completely different tune once I finally got my hands on the phone. I’m a big fan of the design now. On the rare occasions when the notch does catch my eye while I use my iPhone X, I like the look of it. But most of the time I don’t think about it at all.

As it turns out, I’m not alone.

A prospective iPhone X buyer took to Reddit to see what people who have been using the iPhone X for a while think about the notch. The answer turned out to be pretty simple: They don’t think about it at all anymore.

“iPhone X users, do you get used to the notch?” the user asked. “Deciding between buying the 8 or the X, mainly for the camera.” With more than 100 comments having been posted in the Reddit thread at the time of this writing, the vast majority of responses were from people who said they don’t think about the iPhone X’s display notch at all anymore. In fact, many people said that it only took a day or to for them to get used to the notch.

Much ado about nothing? It sure looks like that’s the case.