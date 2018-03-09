Don’t eat chicken salad: Salmonella outbreak strikes nearly 200 people across seven states

The widespread distribution of seemingly contaminated chicken salad has led to the hospitalization of dozens of people and the reported illness of nearly 200 across seven states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium is responsible for the new rash of sickness across Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Indiana, and Iowa. Most of the 170 reported cases fall in Iowa, with 149 confirmed cases.

The outbreak has been traced back to chicken salad made and distributed by Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc., who issued a recall for the product. According to the CDC, the chicken salad is sold in a number of different sizes and can be found at Fareway grocery stores in many of the affected states.

According to the most recent figures, 62 people have had to be hospitalized due to contracting the illness from the tainted chicken salad. However, there have been no reports of fatalities.

The official recall offered some specifics on what consumers should look for on the product label to determine if their purchase is part of the recall. The following products are considered to be potentially contaminated:

3950 lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/02/18.

1250 lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/03/18.

3700 lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/12/18.

2010-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/19/18.

3660-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/24/18.

2770-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 01/31/18.

3290-lbs. of two 5 lb. bags with “CHICKEN SALAD, PACKED FOR FAREWAY WHOLESALE COMPANY” on the label with a pack date of 02/07/18.

Salmonella poisoning can be an incredibly serious situation, leading to fever, diarrhea, and cramping. Occasionally hospitalization is required, specially in children and the elderly. In rare cases, if not treated, it can be fatal. It is treated with antibiotics. If you’ve eaten the contaminated food and think you may be sick, contact a doctor right way.