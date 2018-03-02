Sam’s Club’s Galaxy S9 preorder deal is great, but watch out for the plot twist

The Galaxy S9’s pricing structure is a mess, with US carriers listing entirely different prices for the handset. The cheapest Galaxy S9 you can buy right now costs $720. The Galaxy S9+, meanwhile, is $120 more expensive. These prices do not include tax or trade-in deals. The price will go down significantly if you’re willing to trade-in an old device.

We’ve already told you how to preorder the Galaxy S9, and what to do to get the best price possible. We’ve even shown you a last-minute offer that will help you save $500 with every Galaxy S9 purchase. Well, if you still haven’t ordered the phone, make sure you check out Sam’s Mobile deal.

The retailer is ready to throw in a $150 Sam’s Club gift card with purchase and activation on a two-year subsidy plan, as long as you’re happy choosing AT&T, Sprint, or US Cellular as your carrier.

This “in club only offer” is valid through March 25th. On top of that, the activation fee ($40) will be waved during March 16th and March 18th.

The $350 trade-in deal is also honored as long as you preorder by March 11th, but it only works with AT&T and Verizon order.

As you can see, to get $500 off the Galaxy S9, you have to go with AT&T as your carrier. If you’re happy with that, then the Sam’s Club’s deal is something you should definitely check out — and maybe compare it with AT&T’s $500 off promo.

However, bear in mind that AT&T does charge more for the phone than other carriers. Also, the maximum $350 trade-in rebate is only awarded for former flagships that are in good order. Bring in an older device, and you’ll get less money.

If you want to buy the cheapest possible device, then check out this post where we explain why Best Buy, T-Mobile, or Samsung make better sense.