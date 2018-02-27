Apple has gotten into the habit of releasing new iPhones that look just like its old iPhones. We’re not talking about the typical “S” updates that we’ve been used to because they came out every other year. That trend ended beginning in 2016, when Apple used its iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus design for the third consecutive year on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Then in 2017, Apple used a nearly identical design yet again for the fourth time on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Long story short, we should probably expect Apple’s new iPhone X design to reappear several times in the coming years.

Even though Apple has begun to reuse its designs more and more recently, the company still tries to add a few new details here and there each year. In 2017, for example, it made the backs of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus glass instead of aluminum. This year, Apple will reportedly add some flare to its recycled iPhone X design by mixing in at least one new color, and an image of the 2018 iPhone X successor in that new color might’ve leaked for the first time yesterday.

A photo leaked on Monday that supposedly showed several housings from Apple’s 5.8-inch iPhone X successor set to be released later this year. One housing was pictured in the same white and silver color available now, but another was shown in a new gold color. It wasn’t terribly attractive, and you can see it right here if you want.

Apple’s 2018 iPhone X follow-ups have been rumored on several occasions to introduce a new gold color option that was noticeably absent from last year’s iPhone X lineup. If Apple does indeed add gold to its lineup when it releases three different iPhone X successors in 2018, we hope the new color looks more like graphic design Martin Hajek’s mockup at the top of this post than the possible leak we saw on Monday.

Hajek shared a number of different designs in a blog post on Tuesday, including the one seen above that shows a gold 2018 “iPhone X” next to a gold 2018 “iPhone X Plus.” This is definitely our favorite design, though Apple could be more inclined to use a design similar to the current silver iPhone X, which actually has a white back.

Hajek also mocked up the phones with a black back, and they look awful. Fingers crossed this isn’t the route Apple chooses to take.

Check out Hakjek’s site for more mockups.