Galaxy S9 Exynos benchmarks against iPhone X, LG V30 and more

The internet has spent the past 24 hours gushing over the Galaxy S9’s subtle (but effective) design changes and an incredibly speedy new camera system, but how does it stack up against other flagships in terms of raw power? That’s what Phone Arena attempted to find out on Sunday as it ran the Galaxy S9 with Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 SoC up against several other popular devices on a variety of benchmarking apps. The results may surprise you.

Those of you who keep up with Samsung’s smartphones will know that the versions with Exynos chips are typically a fair bit faster than the Snapdragon versions. Unfortunately, Samsung only had Exynos phones on hand at MWC 2018, so Phone Arena wasn’t able to pit the two against one another. But the data is still interesting.

First up, the Galaxy S9 smoked the competition in AnTuTu, receiving an eye-popping score of 241470. That’s around 50% higher than last year’s Galaxy S8 and a touch higher than the iPhone X as well. While the LG V30 and OnePlus 5T both had the edge on the Galaxy S8, the S9’s score trounces both Android competitors.

The Galaxy S9 couldn’t quite match the iPhone X in either the single-core or multi-core Geekbench benchmarks, but dominated all of the 2017 Android flagships. It also overtook its Android rivals (and predecessors) in the GFXBench Manhattan and Car Chase tests, which is good news for Android gamers.

Of course, a vast majority of Samsung fans in the United States will end up with the Snapdragon 845-equipped Galaxy S9, so these tests don’t mean all that much for a majority of our readers. But the Qualcomm processor isn’t expected to be a major step down, so no matter which version you buy, you’re getting one of the fastest Android smartphones on the market when you pick up a Galaxy S9 on March 16th.