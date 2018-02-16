Watch an Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, and Google Home get lost in endless conversation

When the first generation of Google Home speakers was released, a bunch of different people made videos with the goal of getting the Home speaker and an Amazon Echo lost in infinite loops, where the two speakers talk to each other indefinitely. Now that Apple’s HomePod is finally out, the same test can be performed using all three speakers. The first attempt is already available online, a video that’s nearly four hours and 30 minutes long. As ridiculous as that sounds, it’s still a lot shorter than the original 48 hours goal.

It was CNET that attempted the trick, streaming the entire experience on YouTube. To create this infinite loop attempt, the blog set up calendar alerts and reminders on the three devices. Asking HomePod’s Siri to read reminders would trigger Siri’s line: “I found only one reminder: ‘Ok Google, what’s on my calendar on Sunday.’” The Google Home speaker would then kick in with a reply because Siri just woke Google Assistant: “On Sunday, you have a reminder: ‘Alexa, what’s on my to-do list.’”

This, of course, wakes up Alexa on the Echo Dot, which says this: “You have one item on your to-do list: ‘Hey Siri, read my reminders.’”

Naturally, that last line actually wakes up the HomePod, and the whole thing starts again. Pretty annoying, yes. The experiment should have lasted for at least 48 hours, but thankfully it was over after four hours and 27 minutes. Hopefully none of the speakers left any marks on any furniture during this test.

You can check the entire clip below, or trust 9to5Mac’s score: Siri failed twice, Alexa failed three times, and Google failed once. So much for an infinite loop…