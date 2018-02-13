Galaxy S9’s Animoji clone will supposedly be even better than the real thing

When Apple introduced Animoji in September, it did so in part to make an important point. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID’s 3D facial recognition on the iPhone X has other uses beyond providing secure biometric authentication for unlocking and mobile payments. Once the iPhone X launched, Animoji went viral.

Of course, others could have launched Animoji-style 3D emoji well before Apple, but nobody did. Now that Apple has done it, top Android makers are racing to match it, proving once again that the iPhone still leads the mobile industry. Huawei was the first company to confirm that it will blatantly copy Animoji. Samsung’s Galaxy S9, however, might be the first globally available Android device to offer Animoji support. And Samsung might even claim that its solution is better than Apple’s.

A report from ETNews mentions some of the best features of the Galaxy S9, reaffirming what numerous other rumors have said for weeks. The Galaxy S9 will have the same design as the Galaxy S8 aside from the rear panel, which will feature a different camera, flash, and fingerprint sensor arrangement. The phone will be slightly thinner than the Galaxy S8 and will offer users access to a dual-lens camera, at least on the larger Galaxy S9+ model.

But ETNews also mentions the 3D Emoji feature, which is Samsung’s equivalent to the iPhone X’s Animoji. 3D Emoji are supposedly more advanced than Animoji, which would be a bold claim. The Galaxy S9 won’t have a front-facing camera as sophisticated as the iPhone X, so how can 3D Emoji be better than Animoji?

3D Emoji apparently creates a 3D character based on the face of the user and is able to detect fine movements. The feature can be used instead of emoticons in chat apps, and users will also be able to choose from a variety of different animal characters. The report also notes the Galaxy S9 does 3D facial recognition and iris recognition, suggesting they may be used simultaneously to enhance security. Again, the Galaxy S9 isn’t expected to feature 3D facial recognition like the iPhone X, so it’s unclear if Samsung’s solution will be anywhere near as secure as the iPhone X.

ETNews mentions the flexible aperture of the rear camera, which was listed in specs leaks before. The Galaxy S9 is expected to feature an enhanced low-light shooting mode thanks to this variable aperture. The handset is also rumored to get dual speakers and more Bixby features.

Finally, the report said the Galaxy S9 will be cheaper than the Galaxy Note 8, which sells for 990,500 won in the country, but that the Galaxy S9+ will cost more than 1 million won.