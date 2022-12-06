Year on TikTok 2022 recap: Hottest viral videos of the year

After music streaming services started showing people’s listening experience throughout 2022, it’s time for TikTok to announce its recap of all videos, songs, and trends that make so many people record and experience the app in 2022. Here are some of the highlights.

In 2022, across the US, TikTok users eagerly awaited a teacher’s musical reveal to his students, fell in love with Tariq, aka Corn Kid, and learned the choreography to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

“We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022. It’s been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world from different backgrounds and perspectives come together to experience joy, connection and a sense of belonging on TikTok, a unique place where creativity thrives,” said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok.

TikTok’s FYFaves 2022 in the US:

@amauryguichon – Constructing a very large chocolate giraffe @chipmunksoftiktok – Squishy’s back after hibernation! @rosalia – You can say a lot with the way you chew gum @blondebrunetteredhead – A deadpan take on “Jiggle Jiggle” by the leads of Riverdale @little.blooming.women – “I’m just a baby!”

TikTok’s most played songs in the US:

Image source: TikTok

TikTok is also highlighting the breakthrough stars of 2022. Worldwide, Bad Bunny was the main discovery of the year, followed by Brazilian’s Luva de Pedreiro. Here are the top 5 in the US, followed by a description:

@dylanmulvaney – Dylan Mulvaney is a trans actress, comic, and content creator. Dylan’s viral series “Days of Girlhood,” a documentary on TikTok of her transition journey, has reached more than one billion views. @pepperonimuffin – Kirsten uses TikTok to share her Hawaiian culture with the TikTok community in a fun and entertaining way. @kervo.dolo – Kervo Dolo is a comedian who brings out all the laughs with his various impersonations. @drewafualo – Drew Afualo is best known as TikTok’s “Crusader of Women” through her hilariously witty content and her authentic approach to calling out misogyny via viral takedowns on TikTok. @shoelover99 – Ophelia Nichols, known as “Mama Tot” to many of her followers, shares warmth, support, and positivity, even in the wake of grief.

TikTok is also highlighting its hitmakers in the US. Here are them:

@lizzo – The self-proclaimed “Queen” loves TikTok and TikTok loves her back @bellapoarch – Bella continued to “build” in 2022, releasing her debut EP @badbunny – It was definitely not Un Verano Sin Bad Bunny, as several songs from his smash hit album trended this year @charlieputh – What if there was a song… @dojacat – Another massive year for Doja Cat, who sampled Elvis and collabed with Post Malone

You can find all categories and highlights here.