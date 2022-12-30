Twitter is getting a new way to navigate the app

Twitter is about to change the way that you navigate the app.

In a tweet on Friday, Twitter’s owner/CEO/Twit Elon Musk announced that a new way to navigate Twitter was coming to the social media app in January 2023. Musk says that, when the update rolls out to users, you’ll now be able to swipe between different views of “recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.”

“New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc. Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch.”

New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.



Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

When someone asked “but what about swiping across Lists? That’s one of the best features on the mobile app presently,” Musk responded simply by saying “lists too.” So, if you love your lists, you’ll be able to swipe your way through those as well.

When one user said that it was important that the new navigation didn’t remove the ability for users to look at tweets in chronological order, Musk responded by saying “it’s good to switch back & forth. As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists & topics will become awesome.”

It’s currently unclear exactly when the new navigation method will launch in January.

Today’s announcement comes in the same week that Twitter experienced a worldwide outage that took the app down for a few hours. Elon Musk says that the company responded (or maybe caused) to the outage by making “significant backend server architecture changes” that should make the app perform much faster.

While some thought Twitter had finally crashed for good, the app has been online since Musk’s announcement about the changes in architecture. While there is always the possibility that the app could crash and burn, since Musk cut Twitter’s employee count by more than half, for now, we’re moving forward with features like…swiping.

Keep in mind that the company has yet to roll out all of the promised features of Twitter Blue!