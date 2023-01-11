Twitter for iOS splits timeline in a TikTok-like style

The time has come for Twitter to announce another TikTok-like feature. iOS users will now find that their main app screen has two different tabs on the upper corner of the display: For You and Following.

The For You page, just like on TikTok, shows tweets recommended for you, which include posts out of chronological order from people you follow, posts you could be interested in, alongside lots of ads. The new Following tab replaces the old Latest, which shows tweets from your friends in chronological order.

Now, if you want to switch between these modes, you just need to swipe right/left. The Twitter Support account published the information:

See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended “For you” or Tweets from the accounts you’re “Following.” The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the sparkling icon.

This change was a promise Elon Musk made in December by saying, “main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between top, latest, trending, and topics that you follow.” That said, it’s still unclear when this change will arrive for Android or web users.

Besides that, Elon Musk was also able to roll out the new verification badges, differentiating the government and companies from the other verified people. It’s still inconsistent how Twitter deals with the blue badge, as it’s still available for legacy accounts and Blue subscribers.

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk tweeted that the company was rolling out some “significant backend server architecture changes” and that the platform should feel faster.