Twitter employees call Elon Musk’s planned layoffs ‘reckless’

Twitter employees are circulating an open letter to protest Elon Musk’s mass layoffs.

As reported by Time, the outlet has obtained a letter being circulated by employees within the company that seeks to protect against the potential layoffs being threatened by Musk. The billionaire and owner of Tesla and Space X said last week that he could seek to lay off as much as 75% of the company once he finishes the purchase of it.

With about 7,500 employees, a 75% layoff would equate to more than 5,600 employees losing their jobs. I have heard of major layoffs after an acquisition before, but 75% is a first. The internet went nuts over the news.

Musk has until the end of the week to buy Twitter

Elon Musk has only a few days left to buy Twitter before things will go to court. The billionaire has until Friday, October 28th to close the deal with the company in order to avoid the case going to the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Twitter has held Musk to his original offer of $54.20 a share, a $44 billion acquisition. Musk has said publicly that he knows he is overpaying for the company, so the layoffs could result from the new owner being held to the original purchase price.

Employees at the company are demanding for “Twitter management and Elon Musk to cease these negligent layoff threats.” The letter states that such a layoff proposal “is a threat to Twitter’s future.”

You can read the entire letter below: