Don’t want AirTags? Get these Tile Bluetooth trackers instead

I recently told you why now is the perfect time for Apple fans to stock up on AirTags. Apple’s AirTag Bluetooth tracker is great, and it’s currently on sale at the best price I’ve ever seen. But there’s one big problem with the AirTag, and it’s fairly obvious: it’s really only good for Apple fans. For everyone else, and for Apple users who want broader compatibility, I recommend Tile Bluetooth trackers instead.

Tile trackers work much like AirTags, but they’re better with Android devices than Apple’s tracker is. Plus, there’s much more variety with Tile trackers. Apple only makes one type of AirTag, but Tile Bluetooth trackers come in several different shapes and sizes. Plus, at the moment, several different Tile models are on sale with discounts, such as the super-popular Tile Mate, which is on sale for just $18.99. Also, the Tile Slim with 3-year battery life is currently $29.88.

Apple finally entered the item tracker space with its AirTag tracker a few years ago. As most people would have predicted, Apple’s offering has taken much of the focus away from more established rivals that have been in the market for years.

I personally use AirTags because I have so many other Apple devices. And one of the best things about Apple gadgets is how well they integrate with each other. Also of note, AirTag deals on Amazon right now get you a 4-pack for $74.99, which is great. Even with that discount, though, some Tile trackers are still cheaper. Plus, this deal is only good for people who what a 4-pack. What happens if you just want one or two?

Tile is also one of the biggest and best names in the item tracker business. If I weren’t so deep in the Apple ecosystem already, I would likely choose to save some money and buy Tile trackers instead.

That’s especially true while so many models are on sale with discounts.

First up, the newest version of the Tile Mate is on sale for $18.9 instead of $25. That’s a big discount, and it’s the lowest price I’ve seen in a while.

The Tile Mate is a compact model with Tile’s traditional rounded square shape. Like other recent tracker models, the 2022 Tile Mate offers up to 250 feet of range as well as battery life of up to 3 years.

$18.99 is a terrific price for this model when you consider that it’s comparable with the AirTag, which is $29.

A few more Tile trackers are on sale as well, including the newest Tile Pro, which is on sale for $24.99 instead of $35. This model features a totally new design as well as two things you won’t find on the Tile Mate.

First, the Tile Pro has a range of up to 400 feet. That’s 60% farther than the range of the Tile Mate, which is already impressive. And second, on top of that, the Tile Pro has a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year. When the Tile Mate battery dies, you have to replace the tracker itself.

Also of note, the credit card-sized Tile Slim is discounted as part of this sale. It has 250-foot range and 3-year battery life just like the Tile Mate, but it’s slim enough to slide into a wallet without you even feeling it.

And finally, we have the Tile Sticker that goes head-to-head with Apple’s AirTag. A single AirTag costs $29, but the Tile Sticker is down to just $24.99 on sale. Once again, that’s the lowest price ever for this model.