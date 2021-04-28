It has only been a week since Apple announced its AirTag smart trackers, but that isn’t stopping a mobile carrier from launching a rival tracker of its own. On Wednesday, T-Mobile introduced a new product called the SyncUP TRACKER, and much like similar trackers from Apple, Tile, and Chipolo, the SyncUP Tracker can help ensure that you never lose your most important items. If there is one defining feature that separates T-Mobile’s tracker from the competition, it’s got to be its ability to run on T-Mobile’s LTE network, which spans 99% of the country.

“SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customer’s most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile, in a press release on Wednesday. “From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile’s network is connecting just about anything – because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.”

By utilizing T-Mobile’s network, it will be all but impossible to lose an item with a SyncUP Tracker attached to it. Plus, it offers “near real-time tracking” and allows you to set virtual boundary alerts for your lost items. Best of all, the SyncUP Tracker does not need to be near a smartphone in order to work. All you need to do to use the tracker is attach it to your keys, a backpack, or anything else you want to track, download the free SyncUP TRACKER app from the App Store or Google Play, and create a profile for the item within the app.

Here are all of the standout features that T-Mobile listed for the SyncUP Tracker on its website:

Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away.

Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away. Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react.

Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react. Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight.

Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight. Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers need.

Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers need. Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other!

Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other! Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops.

IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops. Rechargeable battery: The 900 mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 7 days depending on usage.

T-Mobile will start selling SyncUP Trackers next Friday, May 7th, for $60 each at T-Mobile stores or by calling 1-800-TMobile. You can also pay $2.50 per month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan if you prefer, but either way, you’re going to need to pay $5 per month for SyncUP Tracker service to use the device. For now, only T-Mobile’s Magenta Postpaid voice customers are eligible to purchase the trackers, but the carrier plans to make them available for Sprint, Magenta Prepaid, and Metro by T-Mobile customers in the future.

