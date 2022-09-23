Price leak shows Google Pixel 7 will be much cheaper than iPhone 14

As is the case every year, Google’s new Pixel series will hit stores a few weeks after Apple’s next-generation iPhones. In 2022, we’re looking at the Pixel 7 models that follow the iPhone 14 series. We know pretty much everything about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, except for the price. Until now, that is.

A new leak has likely revealed official prices for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. And the good news is that, like Apple, Google won’t increase its prices this year. That means the Pixel 7 Pro will cost as much as the iPhone 14 Plus.

Also, the Pixel 7 will have an amazing entry price, significantly undercutting the cheapest iPhone 14.

After the Pixel 5 mid-range experiment, Google delivered a significant upgrade last year. The Pixel 6 came with a bold new design and Google’s own chip under the hood.

And the regular Pixel 6 started at just $599, a fantastic price for a flagship handset. The Pixel 6 Pro started at $899, which was $100 less than the iPhone 13 Pro and $200 cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Google will keep the same price structure this year, according to Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii. He tweeted the purported Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices, which are said to have come from Target’s inventory system.

Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed Cheetah, will cost $899, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. pic.twitter.com/sNhZzuEJxT — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

The Pixel 7 price starts at $599 and the phone comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, replacing Lemongrass with a Hazel colorway. Both handsets should be available for preorder on October 6th. They’ll then ship to buyers on October 13th or 18th.

Russakovskii also notes that Target will offer $100 or $200 gift cards during preorders, which effectively cuts the prices to $499 and $699.

The iPhone 14 Plus is now available for preorder, launching on October 7th. It starts at $899, but only if you take advantage of the $30 carrier discount. And the currently-available iPhone 14 starts at $799 with the carrier discount. That’s 33% more expensive than the Pixel 7’s $599 price tag.

As we’ve established, Google offered great Pixel 6 prices compared to the iPhone 13 last year. But the Pixel 7 prices might be even better this year. That’s because the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are basically repackaged versions of last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but without the 120Hz display and third camera lens.

That doesn’t make the base iPhone 14 model worse than the Pixel 7; reviews and performance tests will show that. But from a marketing standpoint, Apple’s iPhone 14 models feature older hardware than the Pixel 7 series, at least when it comes to processors.

To be fair, Google’s Pixel 7 models will not be significant upgrades over their predecessors either. But they should feature Google’s next-gen chip, even if it likely won’t outperform the year-old A15 Bionic that powers Apple’s iPhone 14.

