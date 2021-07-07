Nintendo Switch update will help save precious storage space

Few companies are still capable of surprising fans the way that Nintendo can. On Tuesday, the company suddenly announced the oft-rumored OLED-equipped Nintendo Switch without any warning. The new model will launch this October for $349, and will also have enhanced sound and a better kickstand. This was almost exactly what the rumors had been pointing to, except for the lack of 4K visuals. But that’s not all, as Nintendo Switch system update 12.1.0 also dropped.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro are finally back in stock... at the lowest price since Prime Day! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

24 hours before revealing the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo rolled out a software update. Not many of the latest Switch updates have been notable, but this one adds a useful feature. Storage space is always at a premium, and so users can now delete old data while new data installs. This will be especially useful for patches and updates that are just a few megabytes too large.

Read on for the full patch notes to understand exactly how the feature works.

Switch system update Ver. 12.1.0 patch notes

Added the following system functionality:

If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you won’t be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.



General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user’s experience.

How to install the latest Switch system update

The update should download automatically if your Switch is connected to the internet. If not, head to System Settings > System > System Update to manually start the update. Once that’s complete, the Switch will prompt you to install the update. The console will then restart.

Today's Top Deal

Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon - $12 less than Prime Day! Price: Was $130, Now $87.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission