macOS 15.2 RC now available with new Apple Intelligence features

As the testing cycle nears its end, Apple just released macOS 15.2 RC. This upcoming software update adds new Apple Intelligence features while Apple works on improving the system’s general stability.

So far, macOS Sequoia 15.2 RC includes the following Apple Intelligence feature:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response;

When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with macOS 15.2 beta 4 is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app.

While Genmoji wasn’t available in the first beta versions, we hope Apple adds it to the RC build. However, this function might launch at a later date. With it, you can create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it.

We also don’t know other features Apple is planning for macOS 15.2 RC, which is expected to be released next week. With macOS 15.1, Apple added iPhone Mirroring improvements and the first Apple Intelligence features, which include:

Writing Tools: Proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are right, and summarize the selected text with a tap.

Proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are right, and summarize the selected text with a tap. Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.

Priority notifications: They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster.

They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster. Clean Up: This feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.

Clean Up: This feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.

Summarization: Apple Intelligence can now summarize more than just Messages and Mail notifications.

Alongside macOS 15.2 RC, Apple is seeding the Release Candidate versions of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. BGR will update this article once we learn more about the new features.