iPhones and iPads avoided 13 million minutes worth of delays in United Airlines flights

How much can an iPhone or iPad improve your daily life? Apple wants you to believe that it can improve by a lot. On its Successful Stories page, the company is promoting how its partnership with United Airlines has been helping passengers save time thanks to iPhones and iPads thanks to custom apps that make flying more efficient for employees and passengers.

Apple says that iPhones and iPads saved 13 million passenger minutes from delay, thanks to 120,000 Apple devices deployed to United Airlines employees in this 10+ years of “continued innovation” with Apple products and services.

United Airlines connects millions of people to the places and moments that matter most. The company recognizes that its employees are the key to making those connections happen. With iPhone and iPad, all of United’s 85,000 employees are fully mobile and empowered to be their most effective — making tasks simpler to complete, communication easier, and flying more enjoyable for customers. And United employees participate in the ideation and development of iPad and iPhone custom apps, demonstrating United’s belief that inclusion propels innovation. This has enabled employees to come up with new solutions to improve travel and put customer service first.

Apple highlights that iPad helps pilots cruise thanks to a collection of apps for “retrieving accurate, up-to-date information in the cockpit.” The company says that with current data available at a touch, pilots don’t have to rely on paper manuals. United Airlines confirms that by reducing this weight, it saves 326,000 gallons of fuel and 21,000 trees’ worth of paper each year.

iPhones and iPads also help with digital approval to a quicker takeoff. For example, a custom app makes it easier for gate agents to receive and accept flight assignments, while another one helps flight attendants communicate and manage customer service needs.

Apple offers more detail and other successful stories on its Apple at Work page.