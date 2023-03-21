iPhone 15 will support faster charging via USB-C, but only with MFi cables

In February, leakers said Apple would limit the benefits of the iPhone 15 USB-C port for MFi products. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reiterating these leaks by expecting a significant increase in the total shipment forecast of Apple’s 20W USB-C charger by approximately 120% for 2Q23 and 3Q23 and about 70 million units for 4Q23 after the announcement of new iPhone models.

With an expectation of shipments to grow by 30-40% YoY, amounting to 230-240 million units, Kuo explains that Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFI-certified charges for the iPhone 15, meaning people will see value in upgrading to these phones and accessories.

In a Medium article, he says that “among Apple’s chargers, the 20W USB-C model is the most cost-effective choice for iPhone users, resulting in strong replacement demand for 20W USB-C charges.” Kuo explains that “another potential factor driving the robust replacement demand could be that future iPhone 15 users might purchase more than one Apple 20W USB-C charger to meet the need for more charging locations.”

While Apple doesn’t limit accessories on iPads with a USB-C port, the Cupertino firm plans to do the opposite with the iPhone 15 series. As previously explained by BGR, the Made For iPhone program was created by Apple, and it’s a requirement that third-party accessory makers must commit to so their products work with iPhones. For example, if you see a brand that puts in the box that they have an MFi cable, it means that it works the same as Apple’s own cable.

For customers, the best part is that you can have a perfect functional accessory that costs less than the one you bought at Apple. For Apple, the MFi program means all accessory makers must pay a royalty for using the company’s “technologies” to produce the perfect accessory.

This program leads back to the iPhone 5 when the company introduced an Integrated Circuit interface on its Lightning port. This chip allows Apple to control and manage the information shared between the iPhone and its peripherals. For example, if you buy a cable that it’s not supported by the Cupertino firm, your iPhone will likely warn that “This accessory is not supported.”

Besides this change, previous rumors suggest that Apple will differentiate the USB-C port between the regular iPhone 15 and Pro versions. While the regular iPhone 15 will feature lower speed with USB 2.0 technology, the Pro phones will likely feature the fastest Thunderbolt technology available.